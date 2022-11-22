Maiden Facebook Ambassadors contest launched

VIS Ghana, an Accra-based non-government organisation (NGO), has launched a maiden Facebook Ambassadors Contest and Stop Tratta Photo Exhibition to raise awareness about the risk of irregular migration and human trafficking.

The two-day event aimed at improving the skills of community leaders and actors as part of a project to support local development in tackling irregular migration particularly in Sunyani, Berekum, Nkoranza, Dormaa-Ahenkro and Techiman enclaves in the Bono and Bono East Regions noted for irregular migration by the youth.

It was organised by the NGO in collaboration with Don Bosco Youth Network and Xmille Chesa Cattolica with funding from the Italian Catholic Bishop Conference at the Catholic Pastoral Centre, Sunyani and attended by teachers, radio journalists, queen mothers, animators, community leaders and mentor farmers.

In an opening remark, Ms. Silvia Tizzi, the Project Manager of VIS Ghana said the event would entail empowering specifically professionals like teachers, journalists, and animators to continue with the implementation of the interventions in future and to take up the challenge in their various communities.

“Information comes from teachers and journalists and as there were concerns about the sustainability of the programme it became necessary to empower communities to take action to be protagonist of the awareness campaign.

“Most people are not aware of the risk of irregular migration and as a result often suffer or become victims of human rights violations and abuses. The concept of pictures/photos are powerful, and they tell a lot of stories. We want to let people see and watch to empower a lot of communities,” she added.

Ms. Tizzi explained ‘stop tratta’ means stop human trafficking and the second part of the photo exhibition is about “I love my country and I want to succeed here campaign” to let people know about opportunities existing in the country which they can take advantage of.

She said, “it has been observed there’s a reduction in the numbers of irregular migrants from Ghana to Libya but new challenges in migration reveals returning migrants face violations of their human rights which are on the increase.”

On the Facebook contest, 10 posts with more likes would be judged based on their creativity, artistic composition, and impact of the messages.

The winner would be invited to an awarding ceremony in Accra to participate in a training in basic photo and video production from Thursday to Friday, December 15-16, 2022.