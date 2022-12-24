Conservation organization says 47 vultures die in South Africa

A total of 47 white-backed vultures have died in a suspected poisoning in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal Province, a conservation organization said Thursday.

Wildlife ACT, conservationists working to protect endangered and threatened species from extinction, said there has been a drastic decline in the local breeding population of vultures over the past few years due to poisoning.

The poisoning of the vultures highlights the precarious situation of these birds in the country, said Anel Olivier, Wildlife ACT’s vulture conservation program manager. Enditem

