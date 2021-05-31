The former Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Ms. Lydia Lariba Bawa, has reiterated the importance of periodic training and refresher courses for staff of insurance companies to enable them to better serve the needs of the industry.

She stressed the need for continuous practical and hands-on training for staff development to engender value addition to the services provided by insurance companies to their clients.

She made the call after a three-day capacity building workshop organized by Imperial General Assurance for some of its technical staff from 24th – 26th May, 2021 in Accra.

Ms. Bawa and Mr. Alfred Yaw Ofori-Kuragu, both Managing Consultants at AP & L Consult, a leading insurance broking firm, served as resource persons for the workshop.

The training covered various topics on motor insurance, engineering insurance, bond insurance, underwriting requirements, claim processes, policy conditions, among others.

The beneficiary staff were selected from the company’s underwriting, claims, retail and agency departments from its branches across the country.

The Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Mr. Robert Wugah, said his company remains committed to its vision of being noted for the provision of excellent insurance services in Ghana.

He said the training has offered the staff of the company the opportunity to improve on their knowledge, skills and experiences on the job.

“They (staff) are better equipped to continue to deliver excellent services to our stakeholders, particularly to our customers. At Imperial, we reduce the anxiety of our customers while exceeding their expectations by giving them solid protection for their insurance policies.

Imperial General Assurance is a wholly-owned Ghanaian insurance company which provides non-life insurance solutions in Ghana.