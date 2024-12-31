COP Nathan Kofi Boakye Calls for Unity Among NDC Supporters as Party Prepares for 2025 Government

Retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, a prominent figure in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged party supporters to resist divisive tendencies driven by greed and instead prioritize unity as the party prepares to take office in January 2025.

Speaking at the Ashanti Regional Zone Two campaign team’s victory celebration in Kumasi, Boakye stressed that solidarity is vital for the NDC as it moves forward, especially with the upcoming 2028 elections in mind.

“If we care for one another, we will enter the 2028 elections with stronger strategies and renewed energy,” Boakye said, underscoring the importance of maintaining internal cohesion. He cautioned party members to avoid being swayed by personal ambitions and greed, which could undermine the collective efforts of the NDC.

Acknowledging the inevitable reality that not all party members would be appointed in the new administration, Boakye emphasized the importance of leadership and responsibility. He advised those who would assume official roles in the government not to use their newfound power to intimidate others, but rather to foster an environment of mutual respect and collaboration.

“Not everyone here will receive an appointment,” he said. “Those who do must not use their positions to intimidate others. You must demonstrate leadership and care for your fellow party members.”

Boakye also highlighted the significance of sustaining the momentum that propelled the NDC to victory in the 2024 general elections. Encouraging supporters to rally behind the incoming administration, he urged them to channel their energy into supporting the newly elected president and appointees to achieve positive governance. This, he believes, would ensure continued success and greater rewards in the 2028 elections.

“We walk with our heads held high because we have defeated the NPP in the 2024 election – a victory we are all sharing due to our hard work. Let’s use the same energy to support our elected president and appointees in bringing about positive change,” Boakye said.

The victory celebration saw the presence of key NDC figures, including communicators, MPs, former appointees, and party sympathizers, all united in their shared accomplishment and looking ahead to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.