COP28 presents an opportunity to address urgent climate issues – SA official

The 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will provide an opportunity to discuss urgent issues on climate change, adaptation and just transition, a senior South African official said Thursday.

“The COP28 provides a key platform for broader conversations, including how developing countries in Africa can take advantage of their abundant renewable resources and strategic minerals to build shared prosperity and sustainable development on the continent,” said Barbara Dallas Creecy, minister of environment, forestry and fisheries, at a meeting with civil society in Johannesburg.

The COP28 is scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates in December. Countries will have the platform to address the threat to sustainable development posed by unilateral trade measures imposed outside the Paris Agreement and in violation of its key principles, according to Creecy.

Although COP27 was successful in reaching an agreement on the need for a fund for loss and damage, it fell short in providing more clarity on the three central aspects of the Paris Agreement: mitigation, adaptation and the means of implementation, Creecy said.

The COP28 will provide the platform to discuss the pressing need for transformation of the global financial architecture to make the global financial system fit for the purpose of assisting countries to combat climate change and achieve their sustainable development goals, she said.