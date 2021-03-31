dpa/GNA – Coronavirus numbers on the Spanish resort island of Mallorca and the other Balearic islands remain relatively low for the time being even after the arrival of thousands of tourists for the Easter holidays, especially from Germany.

Within 24 hours, a total of 43 new infections and not a single death were registered, the Balearic health authorities said in Palma on Monday, 16 fewer new infections than the previous day.

A week ago on Monday, the daily number of infections was 29.

According to the official data, 42 of the 43 new infections were registered on Mallorca. One infection was reported on Ibiza.

According to the information available, no tourist from Germany has tested positive for the coronavirus so far. However, the regional government continues to urge great caution.

The regional authorities did not disclose the number of infections per 100,000 inhabitants within the past seven days. According to the central Spanish Ministry of Health, this so-called seven-day incidence was 28.7 on Friday evening on the Balearics – and thus significantly lower than in all parts of Germany.

Despite warnings from the Berlin government, thousands of holidaymakers have flown to Mallorca in the past few days.

At the weekend alone, 129 planes from Germany landed on the Mediterranean island. According to the Spanish airport operator Aena, there will be 532 connections to Mallorca up to and including Easter Monday next week.