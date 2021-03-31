dpa/GNA – BioNTech, the Mainz-headquartered pharmaceutical company that developed a coronavirus vaccine alongside US giant Pfizer, is expected to present its first annual financial results since its vaccine was approved for widespread use.

The German company, founded by husband-and-wife duo Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, will conduct a telephone conference at 2 pm (1200 GMT) to provide context for what is expected to be an unprecedented rise in revenues.

The news comes just days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) eased the conditions for transport and storage of BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.

The body also approved a new BioNTech plant in the German city of Marburg, meaning that the first vaccine doses produced there can be transported to a Pfizer plant in Puurs for packaging and – after a final round of testing – be delivered to vaccination centres in the second half of April.