Covid Vaccines
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

dpa/GNA – BioNTech, the Mainz-headquartered pharmaceutical company that developed a coronavirus vaccine alongside US giant Pfizer, is expected to present its first annual financial results since its vaccine was approved for widespread use.

The German company, founded by husband-and-wife duo Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, will conduct a telephone conference at 2 pm (1200 GMT) to provide context for what is expected to be an unprecedented rise in revenues.

The news comes just days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) eased the conditions for transport and storage of BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine.

The body also approved a new BioNTech plant in the German city of Marburg, meaning that the first vaccine doses produced there can be transported to a Pfizer plant in Puurs for packaging and – after a final round of testing – be delivered to vaccination centres in the second half of April.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleImmigrant dies at hands of police officers in Mexican resort town
Next articleCoronavirus situation on Mallorca relaxed after influx of tourists
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here