Court adjourns Assin North case pending Supreme Court ruling on a motion

A Cape Coast Appeal Court has adjourned the dual citizenship case against Mr James Gyekye Quayson, the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, pending a motion filled by his lawyers at the Supreme Court.

The motion filled by Mr Quayson was to seek the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 94(2) of the constitution which was first brought before the Appeals Court that dismissed it.

Upon notice, the court presided over by Justice Irene Charity Larbi together with two Judges, adjourned the case to Monday, February 21, 2022.

Earlier, the Court had dismissed an application by Mr Quayson, seeking an application supplementary (affidavit) to support the substantive case before the Court.

In Court Monday, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, lead counsel of Mr Quayson prayed the Court to wait for the Supreme Court to decide on the application to be heard on Tuesday February 08, 2022.

The Court was fully packed with party faithful and stalwarts of both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After the adjournment the members of the NDC, cheerfully interacted amongst themselves whilst the NPP members looked indifferent.

Addressing the media after the adjournment, Mr Richard Takyi Mensah, the Regional Secretary of the NPP, said the NDC was playing delay tactics but would not continue in perpetuity.

Adding that no matter their tactics, judgement would come one day for Justice to prevail.