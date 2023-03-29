Court orders arrest of Auto Mechanic over power, meter theft

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant against an auto mechanic for allegedly dishonestly appropriating power valued GHC21,360 belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana.

The court last week issued the warrant against Mahoud Alia, 29, and adjourned the matter to today.

When the matter was called, the prosecution led by Mr Paul Assibi Abariga said the Police had not been able to enforce the warrant.

The court presided over by Mr Bright Samuel Acquah ordered the prosecution to enforce the warrant and adjourned the matter to Wednesday March 29, 2023.

Alia is being held on the charges of intentionally interfering with suppliers’ distribution system, meter, having in possession stolen property- ECG meter and stealing power worth GHC21, 360.

The case of the prosecution is that the complainant is one Emmanuel Nuamah, the District Technical Officer of ECG Legon branch whiles the accused is a resident of Trassaco in Accra.

It said in August 2022, one Ernest Amofa, the caretaker of the accused person’s apartment came to the ECG office in Legon and reported of a burnt meter at the apartment.

In September 2022, the burnt meter was replaced with E-cash meter number P21313682.

The complainant later realised that the said meter they replaced had been removed and “Nuri meter with serial number P15312620” had been installed at the apartment.

The prosecution held that the said ‘Nuri meter’ was stolen from the District Storeroom.

The alleged stolen meter was removed by the complainant and his team.

The accused person was, therefore, invited to the ECG office and handed over to its Investigation Unit.

During investigations, a spare key to the meter room and the E-cash meter, which was removed were retrieved from the accused person allegedly.

The Police extended their investigations to the accused person’s house and contacted the estate manager, who informed the Police that the accused person came for the spare key of the meter room with the reason that “he wanted to keep one”.