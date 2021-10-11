Court Winners win against Sky Walkers

Donkorkrom Court Winners defeated Konongo Sky Walkers 3-1 in the ongoing Eastern Region volleyball league played at the Donkorkrom Court Arena.

Court Winners as usual took the lead by winning the first set 25- 19, however, they lost the second set 20-25 to Sky Walkers.

The former champions from far away Afram Plains re-strategized going into the third set which enabled them to win the set 25-21, before winning the fourth set 30-28 which was a hard-fought battle for the home team.

The 2021 Eastern Regional volleyball league is proven to be very exciting and unpredictable with all teams doing everything possible to qualify to the knockout stage of the competition with just few matches left to end the group stages.