Black Stars arrive in Zimbabwe ahead of World Cup qualifier

The senior national team, the Black Stars have arrived in Harare, Zimbabwe ahead of their second leg world cup qualifier against the Harambee Stars on Tuesday, October 12.

The Stars defeated the Harambee Stars 3-1 in the second leg last Saturday and arrived on Sunday evening in Harare courtesy, Asky Airlines.

The team is expected to hold a brief training session later today to fine-tune preparations ahead of the big game tomorrow in Harare at the National Sports Stadium in Harare at 3:00 pm local time.

The contingent was made of Milovan Rajevac – Head Coach, Assistant Coaches Otto Addo and Maxwell Konadu, Goalkeepers Trainer Richard Kingston, Dr. Baba Adam – Team Doctor, Team Manager – Henry Martey, Samuel Ankomah – Masseur, Edward Acheampong – Video Analyst, Dr. Jonathan Quartey – Physiotherapist and Romeo Roy Ricky – Physical Trainer, Sulley Zampa and Daniel Yankey – Kits Managers, and Nenad Glisic – Interpreter to Milovan Rajevac.

Among the playing body were; Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati- Zigi (FC St. Gallen), Richard Atta (Hearts of Oak), Ibrahim Danlad, (Asante Kotoko), and Jojo Wollacott (Swindon Town)/

Defenders: Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew), and Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg).

Midfielders: Thomas Partey (Arsenal FC), Baba Idrissu (Real Mallorca), Emmanuel Lomotey (Amiens), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam), Majeed Ashimeru (RSC Anderlecht), Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Steadfast FC).

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Al Sadd SC), Kamaldeen Suleymana (Rennes), Joel Fameyeh (Orenburg), Yaw Yeboah (Wisła Kraków), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha FC), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa), and Benjamin Tetteh (Yeni Malatyaspor).