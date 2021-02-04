The Ashanti Region has recorded 175 new cases of COVID-19 between January 31 and February 2, bringing the cumulative cases in the region to 12,619.

A total of 11,635 have, however, recovered out of the number, leaving 880 active cases, according to a situational report released by the Regional Health Directorate.

Sixty-seven (67) of the active cases are on admission with the remaining 813 being provided with home-based care.

Two people, according to the report, are in critical condition, 28 severe, 33 moderate and four mild.

The report said 32 out of the 43 districts in the Region currently had active cases with Kumasi Metro, Oforikrom and Asokwa being the top three with 285, 183 and 101 cases respectively.

The youth between the ages of 20-29 and 30-39 remains the highest in terms of infections with the two age brackets accounting for 6, 681, which is more than half of the total cumulative figure of 12,619.

The Region has so far recorded 104 COVID-19 deaths, including two healthcare workers.

The report also indicated that as many as 5,518 of the cases in the Region were asymptomatic, a situation that calls for extensive public education for people to appreciate that everyone is a suspected case.

Cumulatively, 68,681 samples have been taken for testing through routine surveillance, community screening, a follow-up test, travellers on manifest and contacts of confirmed cases.