CPC delegation in Togo for a visits

A delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) visited Togo from Wednesday to Saturday with the aim of strengthening relations between the two countries.

During the visit, the delegation led by Wang Junwei, director of the Academic and Editorial Committee of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, held meetings with President of the National Assembly of Togo Yawa Djigbodi Tsegan and Executive Secretary of the Union for the Republic Aklesso Atcholi.

The Chinese delegation briefed the hosts on the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the three global initiatives — the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative — put forward by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

The Togolese side spoke highly of the CPC’s approach to governance and expressed its willingness to join hands with China to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.