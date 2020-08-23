The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has re-elected its 2016 Presidential Candidate, Mr. Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, to lead the Party into the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Greenstreet, a lawyer, beat two others; Mr. Bright Akwetey and Mr. Divine Ayivor, with 1,364 votes at the Party’s National Congress to become CPP’s 2020 Flagbearer.

Mr. Bright Akwetey and Mr. Divine Ayivor had 597 and 171 votes respectively.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma won the position of the Party’s National Chairman with Mr. Onsy Kwame Nkrumah winning that of Vice Chairman.

Others were, Mr. Osei Kofi Acquah, Youth Organiser, Hajia Ayesha Sulley Futa, Women Organiser, Mr. Moses Yirimambo Ambing, National Organiser and Mr. Emmanuel Opare Addo-National Treasurer.

Nana Yaa Jantua won the position of General Secretary.

Mr.Kwame Anaman, Congress Committee Administrator, told the Ghana News Agency that the vote was cast by 2,154 delegates but said, the number of spoilt ballots was not readily available.

The Party decentralised this year’s congress was held at the various regional centres as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID19.