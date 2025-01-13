Creative Industry Lacks Good Structures – Ash Bowa

A Renowned Ghanaian movie producer, Christoper Nimo Nuah Tano, popularly known in the movie industry as Ash Bowa, has revealed that the creative industry in Ghana is not progressing due to a lack of structures and a proper regulatory body to govern the industry.

According to Ash Bowa, a former General Secretary of Audiovisual Rights Society of Ghana (ARSOG) and a member of Film Producers of Ghana (FIPAG) indicated that with a good administrative structures in place the Ghanaian stories could be presented well in the movies and music to attract international market.

He emphasized that stakeholders were suffering and struggling to make ends meet because the creative business lacked effective procedures to streamline operations, saying, “The structures are all we require. There isn’t a single framework that we can use to improve industry efficiency”.

However, he noted that the absence of a database of the creative business as well as a rational, expertly managed distribution and marketing structure has significantly hampered the sector.

Ash Bowa revealed that the creative sector has the potential to generate a lot of income and create a lot of jobs, but prospective investors who could propel the sector are having trouble doing so because of a lack of focus and efficient mechanisms to support the growth and promotion of Ghanaian music as well as a disjointed front.

“Here, our structures are inadequate. Although I am aware that our authorities are making an effort, Nigeria’s creative arts are incomparable to Ghana’s. They help one another. That isn’t the case here; there isn’t any unity”, he said.