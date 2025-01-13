Palestinian Leadership Calls for Urgent International Action to End Gaza Conflict

The Palestinian presidency on Sunday urged the international community to step up efforts to end the bloody conflict in Gaza, accusing Israel of massive “killings, destruction, and displacement.”

Under President Mahmoud Abbas’s leadership, the Palestinian Authority has been working since day one to end the conflict and spare Palestinians from the devastation, presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement to WAFA news agency.

The Israeli offensive has caused the death, injury, detention and disappearance of over 200,000 people, Abu Rudeineh said. President Abbas is engaging in intensive talks with Arab and international parties to expedite a ceasefire and enforce UN Security Council Resolution 2735, the spokesperson said.

The Palestinian leadership believes it is time to compel the occupying state to accept an end to its comprehensive conflict against people in Gaza as well as to halt ongoing Israeli violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, he said.

The presidential spokesperson stressed that achieving security and stability in the region depends on respecting “Arab and international legitimacy,” urging major countries to act immediately to enforce compliance with UN resolutions and end what he called Israel’s “impunity.”

The new round of Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out on Oct. 7, 2023 following an unprecedented escalation between the Israeli army and Hamas, leading to full-scale confrontations. The conflict has caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip and resulted in an unprecedented civilian death toll.