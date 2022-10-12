CSOs want drought on global climate summit agenda

Plans are afoot to have frequent and prolonged drought, food insecurity and climate-induced intercommunal conflicts discussed at the global climate summit set for Egypt from November 6-18, campaigners mobilized under the Climate Justice Torch slogan said on Wednesday in Nairobi.

Speaking in Nairobi, African climate activists from countries in the East and Horn of Africa who coalesce under the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance said they have gathered to concretise evidence and voices that will influence an Afro-centric agenda at the 27th Conference of Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“We are suffering from the climate crisis. Africans did not create this crisis. The developed world should punish Africa for it. It is unfair for Africans to be participating in COPs but leave with empty rhetoric,” said Ann Songole, Climate Justice Coordinator, African Women’s Development and Communications Network (FEMNET). She added that Africa should now begin to explore options. “If it means getting justice outside the COP, Africa should feel free to do so. Vanuati has already taken it,” she said.

According to the UNFCCC, Africa is the most vulnerable continent to climate change impacts under all climate scenarios above 1.5°C.

“Despite accounting for only 4% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, Africa faces climate-related challenges that risk livelihoods, public health and infrastructure investments, economies, water, food systems, and agriculture,” said Mitthika Mwenda, the executive director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance adding that it is for this reason that PACJA has been mobilizing voices from communities to galvanise demands towards COP27.

Towards this end, Civil Society Groups in the drought-hit region are concerned that although the COP will take place on the continent, its agenda might not reflect its needs and demands and hence the outcome might not align with the African aspirations.

“Forces that Africa is fighting against have captured our governments, our agriculture, our policies. They are after protecting their profits. But we have to stand up for the Climate Justice,” said Mwangi Waituru, Policy and Advocacy Advisor (Africa) at VSO.

The Climate Justice Torch Campaign is an initiative of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance meant to mobilize, raise interest among the African public and coalesce various African voices towards a common position ahead of COP27.

First launched in Gabon on August 27, the Climate Justice Torch campaign has been moving across Africa collecting experiences of good practices on climate actions at local level.