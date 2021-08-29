Cultivating flowers promotes well-being

The cultivation of flowers and plants in general, is critical to promoting the general wellbeing of humans.

This is because besides being pivotal to sustaining the ecology, indulging in horticulture holds potential for immense financial returns.

Madam Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Limited (STRATCOM), said this when she spoke on the topic, “Sowing Seeds”, as part of activities to mark the on-going Ninth Garden and Flower Show, in Accra.

She said with the earth currently facing the negative effects and potential results of global warming, promoting a green environment, through enlightening people on its benefits was of prime essence.

Madam Cobbah said the show basically sought to promote a greener and healthier environment through education and urged individuals and organisations to come on board to promote a greener environment.

A number of exhibitors the Ghana News Agency spoke to, were happy with the gains of the show.

Mr. Pharnel Atsitsogbe, a flower exhibitor, said he had made some good sales through the show, and encouraged those who missed this one to participate in the next show.

Mr. Gideon Dapaah, Director, Uncle Gere’s land Scaping, commended organisers of the show and said, it had afforded him a great opportunity to market his plants.

Organised by STRATCOM Africa, the show ends on Sunday, August 29, with an awards night to celebrate individuals and organisations in the horticulture industry.