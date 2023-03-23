Current trimester system will not be changed – Dr Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, Wednesday, said the Ministry has no plans to change the current trimester system at the basic education level to a semester system.

He explained that in 2022, the Ghana Education Service attempted to change the trimester system that had been practised at the basic education level to a semester system but was met with resistance.

Given this …” Mr Speaker, the Ministry has no plans to change the current trimester system at the basic education level to a semester system,” he told parliament.

Dr Adutwum, also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said this in response to a question posed by Mr Vincent Ekow Assafuah, MP for Old Tafo (NPP), whether the Ministry would reintroduce the semester system at the basic school level and the steps the Ministry was taking to ensure consensus between stakeholders and the Ministry.

“Mr Speaker, the teacher unions were opposed to the move because the semester was rather too long a period and that may not promote adequate teaching and learning among the pupils,” he said.