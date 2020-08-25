Czech President Milos Zeman was hospitalized here in the Czech capital following an arm injury, the president’s spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Mr. President was hospitalized … in Prague tonight due to an arm injury. The president will undergo surgery on his injured arm. This is not a life-threatening situation, the president is in contact with his family and his staff,” said the spokesman.

Ovcacek did not specify how the president sustained the injury.