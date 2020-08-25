Milos Zeman
Milos Zeman

Czech President Milos Zeman was hospitalized here in the Czech capital following an arm injury, the president’s spokesman Jiri Ovcacek said on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

“Mr. President was hospitalized … in Prague tonight due to an arm injury. The president will undergo surgery on his injured arm. This is not a life-threatening situation, the president is in contact with his family and his staff,” said the spokesman.

Ovcacek did not specify how the president sustained the injury.

