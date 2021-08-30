Czech Republic plans booster jabs for the elderly, at-risk groups

The Czech Republic plans to start giving elderly people and those who are at risk a third vaccination against Covid-19, a government group said on Monday.

Registration for the booster shots opens on September 20 and is voluntary, the group said. People may have booster shots as long as their last vaccine was at least eight months ago.

The additional shot is strongly recommended for anyone aged 60 or older. Those who are eligible are to be notified by text message.

The campaign is to use vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Adam Vojtech plans to reintroduce compulsory testing for any caregivers in nursing homes and social settings who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. The testing requirement had been lifted in early July.

Vojtech said the vaccination rate in this area was not what was expected, in comments to CT radio.

Just under 5.7 million of the Czech Republic’s 10.7 million citizens have been fully vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile tougher entry regulations entered force on Monday for tourists and travellers coming from neighbouring Germany.

Anyone who has not been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks must provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and go into quarantine after arrival. The quarantine can end after a minimum of five days, following a second negative PCR test.

Exceptions apply for commuters and people who want to make quick trips across the border, for example, for those who want to go shopping.