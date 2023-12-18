Dam Spillage: CEANA Presents Relief Items To Flood Victims

The Council of Ewe Associations of North America (CEANA) has presented relief items to flood victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage.

The presentation followed a request made by the victims to CEANA, when a delegation from the Council, led by its Ghana representative, Torgbi Agbelorm -Agbotokor II Chief of Salo-Sokutsime under the Anlo Traditional Council, also known as Nana Offei Asamani, the Nkosuohene of the Akwamu Traditional Council, visited the affected communities to commiserate with the affected residents.

The items, valued at over GH¢ 200,000,00 (two hundred thousand Ghana Cedis), included, bags of rice, cooking oils, toiletries, groceries, educational materials, student mattresses and 6 ten thousand litre poly tanks among others.

The beneficiary communities included, Sokpoe and Tefle in the South Tongu District, Mepe in the North Tongu District, Alavanyo- Awadiokome in the Central Tongu District and Fiaxor, Galosota and Seva, all the Anloga District of the Volta region.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to present the items to the affected communities, country representative of CEANA, Torgbi Agbelorm -Agbotokor II said, the donation was to help alleviate the plights of the victims and to assist them cope with the devastating effects of the spillage and subsequent flooding of the communities which residents have been displaced and rendered homeless with their livelihoods destroyed as a result of the spillage.

He said CEANA was committed to providing humanitarian support to all citizens of Eweland “who may be going through these difficult times.

Torgbi Agbelorm -Agbotokor said, CEANA had over the years embarked on similar humanitarian and developmental projects in its catchment areas, including Ghana, Togo, Benin and Nigeria where the Council had its presence.

He urged the beneficiary communities and affected families to make judicious use of the items, adding that CEANA will continue to support in any way possible to help the victims get over the disaster.

Torgbi Sakpiti of Alavanyo-Awadiokome, Torgbi Agbeti Asafo of Sokpoe, Torgbi Kporku of Fiaxor, Torgbi Kordzo Azagba of Mepe and representatives of the communities, who received the items on behalf of the communities, took turns to express their profound gratitude to CEANA for the items, which they said could not have come at a better time.

They assured the CEANA delegation that the items would be fairly distributed to the affected victims.