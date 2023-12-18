OIC Receives Head of China’s NRAA

Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, on Sunday 17 December 2023 received at the General Secretariat in Jeddah H.E. Mr. Chen Ruifeng, Chairman of the National Religious Affairs Administration (NRAA) in the People’s Republic of China.

Discussions at the meeting centred around the prospects of enhancing relations between the OIC and the People’s Republic of China as well as the situation of the Muslim community in China within the framework of the ongoing dialogue between the two sides. Additionally, the discussions covered the recent developments concerning the question of Palestine.