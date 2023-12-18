Female Amputee Football Team Gets Support

The female amputee team of Ernestay Disability and Sports Foundation, The Orcas, has received some support from Kegali Hotel towards team-building.

The team, the first and currently only female amputee football team in Ghana, forms the core of the female amputee football national team, The Black Royals.

Presenting a dummy cheque representing the support to the team, Mr. Denzel Humphreys, CEO Of Kegali Hotel, Said The Support Comes In The Form Of Logistics And Various Ways To Ensure The Players Are Well Prepared For Tasks Ahead.

“With this support, it is my belief that as you perform on the field, someone out there would also be inspired to rise up from their corner and aim high,” Mr. Humphreys said as he handed the Ghc150,000.00 dummy cheque to Ernest Yaw Ayisi, Founder of Ernestay Disability and Sports Foundation.

He disclosed that the support would be in the form of accommodation, food, transportation, training facility and other logistics required to train the team towards the first female amputee football world cup to be held in Colombia in November 2024.

“As we progress and get more, we would continue to support you to attain your goals on the field and other areas of your lives,” he assured.

Receiving the cheque, Ernest Yaw Ayisi, President of Ernestay Foundation, expressed appreciation and assured of the foundation’s commitment to helping build a formidable team to win the world cup.

“The team forms the core of the national team and we are doing everything possible to build them and by inference, the national team, for the ultimate assignment,” he stated.

“The National team has lined series of activities, including international friendlies to tune the team up for the world cup and we would do all within us to realize those plans,” he said.

He appealed to corporate bodies and individuals to support the team in whatever way to bring glory to Ghana.

“Our women are vulnerable, more so when they live with disability; so they need more support. Come and sponsor this dream and make Ghana great in female amputee football, “ Ernest Ayisi pleaded.

Technical Director of the amputee football national team, Coach Ali Jarra and Nana Opoku Kwarteng, a Life Patron of the team, were present at the ceremony.

Ghana will participate in the forthcoming female amputee football world cup scheduled for November, 2024 in Colombia.