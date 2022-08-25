DCE presents desks to schools in Afadzato South

Mr James Etornam Flolu, the Afadzato South District Chief Executive (DCE), has presented dual desks to basic and second-cycle schools to enhance quality education.

The 1,000 desks formed the first phase of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) assistance to the district in providing 1,500 desks under the ‘one million dollar per Constituency’ expenditure.

Mr Flolu, in handing over the desks to the District Education Directorate, said the rest of the 500 desks would soon be distributed to the beneficiary schools.

He said the Assembly would also provide additional 1,000 desks to meet the target of distributing 2,500 desks to schools before the end of 2022.

Mr Flolu said there was the need for improvement in maintenance culture, adding that it was the plan of the district to rehabilitate schools to put them in order before putting up new ones.

He said the distribution of the desks would not entirely solve the furniture needs of the district.

He said a total of 2,253 mono desks, 3,493 dual desks, 146 kindergarten desks, 600 student beds, 300 dining hall tables, 600 dining hall benches, and 500 teacher furniture were needed across the district.

Mr Flolu commended government and CODA for the gesture as well as the support of Assembly members and staff.

He noted that CODA promised to support the district in the construction of schools, boreholes and market stores.

Mr Flolu said it was his plan to construct 20 new classroom blocks by 2024 as well as rehabilitate some classroom blocks.

Dr Mrs Esther Adzo-Adzimah Yeboah, the Afadzato South District Education Director, expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries to the Assembly for the gesture.

She noted that the furniture situation in almost all schools in the district was not the best, making the children uncomfortable.

Dr Yeboah also asked for more despite the enormous responsibility on the Assembly to cover other areas.

Beneficiary schools include Dutch Hemsa E.P Basic School, Sadzikofe Tornu Primary School, Ve Senior High School, Tsatoe D/A Primary School, Nyagbo Sroe School, Adzekofe D/A School and Ando No. 1 Primary School.