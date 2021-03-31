Teammates of Decathlon Kawukudi on Saturday 27th March, 2021 engaged the Drivers, Mates, Traders and Passenger of the 37 Military Hospital Bus Station in our social project which we call “Clean and Play”.

The event which lasted for 3 hours, involved the enthusiastic participants cleaning the Station and practicing Sports such as Aerobics, Archery and Table Tennis together in the clean environment.

As a “Mission-Led” Company, preserving our Environment and giving back to the Community through Sports are two actions we hold very dear hence the creation of our “Clean and Play” Project.

Mr. Aziz Abubakari, the Store Leader for Decathlon Kawukudi Store stated that; “Our sole purpose at the Station was to make the pleasure and benefits of sports accessible to the drivers and mates who barely practice sports”.

Decathlon Kawukudi is the second and largest Decathlon Store in the Country and is situated in the Kawukudi Community, at the center of Accra.

The 1700 sq meter Sportsland will abhor over 50 sports disciplines under one roof, with the intention of making the pleasure and benefit of sports accessible to all persons, while giving them a “WOW” shopping experience.

The Company is set to launch it’s Sportsland concept through the event dubbed “Decathlon Sports Festival”, from April 1-30, 2021 with a mega treasure hunt, a walk and run event and sports modeling show.