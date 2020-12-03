Decathlon Ghana has 1,000 KIPSTA footballs to the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The presentation is part of fulfilling the companies promise to the GFA following the announcement of a sponsorship deal in October 2020.

Mr. Kwasi Tabury Chief Executive Officer of Decathlon who presented the balls to the GFA said, “As a Company, the accessibility of sports is of utmost importance to us. So, to be able to provide the pleasure and benefits of sports to Ghanaians brings us joy and fulfillment.

The balls were received on behalf of the GFA by Madam Hillary Boateng (Chairperson, Woman’s Premier League Board), Mr. Sena Akoto-Ampaw (Head of Competitions Department), Mr. Jamil Maraby (Head of Marketing) and Mr. Henry Asante Twum (Director of Communications).

Madam Boateng applauded Decathlon Ghana on the swift delivery of the balls and added that they had come in at the right time to aid with training ahead of the upcoming league season.