dpa/GNA – Armin Laschet, minister president of North Rhine-Westphalia, says the process to decide if the region can become Germany’s official candidate to host the 2032 Olympic Games is “entering the decisive phase.”

“There is a chance for a German bid again after a long time,” Laschet told reporters on Tuesday.

On Friday, he will talk to the mayors of the participating cities. They will discuss the state of planning and public consultations, “which is important to push through a worldwide bid.”

Only then the bid can be officially concluded. Planned bids in Munich and Hamburg for previous Games have been already interrupted after a public consultation.

According to Laschet, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), the federal and state governments, citizens who are enthusiastic about sport and all the parliamentary groups in the state parliament are supporting the bid of the Rhine-Ruhr region.

“This will result in a modernisation boost for the state, both in terms of infrastructure and digitalisation,” he said.

Australia’s Brisbane is currently considered the favourite candidate to host the 2032 event. In addition, Budapest, Qatar and the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Chongqing have expressed their interest.

The DOSB wants to sound out this year whether the conditions for an Olympic bid can be created in the Rhine-Ruhr region.

The summer Olympic Games will take place in Tokyo (postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic), Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028).