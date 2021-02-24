dpa – UEFA has opened a probe “regarding incidents” during last week’s Europa League match between hosts Red Star and AC Milan in Belgrade, where media reported that footballers from the Italian side were racially abused.

“An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding incidents which occurred during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Crvena zvezda (Red Star) and AC Milan (2-2), played on 18 February 2021 in Serbia,” a note from the European ruling body read Tuesday.

Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a Swedish veteran star with Bosnian origins, was reportedly targeted with racial insults at the Marakana stadium. His Croat team-mates Mario Mandzukic and Ante Rebic also appeared to have been insulted.

The Belgrade club was said to have apologized to the footballers while condemning the offence.