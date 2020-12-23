The Upper East Regional Police Command has cautioned drivers to desist from acts that would compromise lives of travellers and pedestrians during this Christmas season.

ASP David Fianko -Okyere, in charge of Public Affairs of the Upper East Region who shared some highlights of the message with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga said over speeding,unnecessary overtaking and driving under influence of alcohol had to be avoided to ensure safety of passengers.

He said as the yuletide approached, travelling and business activities increased with many people waiting at lorry stations to embark on journeys to various destinations and advised passengers to prompt speeding drivers.

He urged drivers to be mindful of poor visibility due to the hazy weather condition and drive carefully with their lights on when necessary.

The Public Affairs Officer urged the public to take keen interest in their personal security and safety when leaving from home to town during the Christmas season and stated that many criminal activities were on the rise and people needed to take precautions, “All should endeavour to notify their neighbours when leaving home”, he added.

He called on users of unregistered motorbikes to register them and ensure they carried their personal details and documents.

The Motto Traffic and Transport Unit (MTTU) had designated 100 Police personnel for special operations to ensure incident free Christmas in the region.

They would ensure smooth flow of traffic, protection of shoppers and pedestrians, he said and urged the public to give the personnel maximum cooperation.