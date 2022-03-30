Dignitary Who Graced President Akufo-Addo’s 2022 SONA

Hundreds of dignitaries graced the presentation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2022 State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament on Wednesday.

Among the high level personalities was the First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his spouse Hajia Samira Bawumia.

In attendance also was Mr Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice, together with other Justices of the Supreme Court, and Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Chairman of the Council of State.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor joined the event virtually.

Other dignitaries include former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Members of the Council of State, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), service chiefs, traditional rulers, both current and past ministers of state, the clergy and members of the diplomatic community.

Some leading members from across the political divide who graced the occasion include Mr Freddie Blay, the Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Mr John Boadu, the General Secretary of the NPP.

The rest are Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), and Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the Presidential candidate for the Convention People’s Party (CPP) in the 2022 General Election.

The dignitaries and Members of Parliament (MPs) at the event were clad in diverse attires, including Ghana’s rich kente, smocks, and political suits.

The President was received into the Chamber of the House by the Speaker, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, together with Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader.