Minority to challenge decision of Majority’s approval E-Levy  

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has served notice to file suit to question the legitimacy of the decision taken by the Majority Caucus of less than 137 members to approve the E-levy Bill.

According to the group, the decision of the Majority of less than half members to approve E-levy following their walkout at second reading of the Bill is nothing but a farce.

“And the supposed consideration stage, procedural amendments and the third reading of the Bill are nothing but a farce,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has said.

Mr Iddrisu was addressing a press conference in Parliament House to explain the Minority’s decision to walkout of the Chamber during the second reading of the E-levy Bill.

Mr Iddrisu also described the passage of the E-Levy Bill led the Majority side with less than 137 members as a charade.

He said the supposed consideration stage, procedural amendments and the third reading of the Bill are nothing but a travesty.

He cited the recent Supreme Court decision in Justice Abdulai vrs the Attorney General, the Majority following the walkout of the Minority did not constitute a voting quorum as required by Article 104 of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Iddrisu also explained that per the Minority’s plan they walkout of the Chamber to disenable Majority Caucus from having the “voting quorum” and at the time the Majority side were less than 137 members.

“I am using 137 because conspicuously everybody in Ghana knows Hon. Adjoa Safo was not present…

“Additionally, we know that there was an ambulance within the precinct of Parliament, but the person who is purported to have been in the ambulance was not present in the Chamber for the purpose of exercising the vote.

“Therefore, every decision that they took with 136 flies was a sin against the ruling of the Supreme Court,” Mr Iddrisu said.