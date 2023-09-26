Do not eat raw eggs – Poultry Consultant

Mr. Khalid Benabdeljelil, a Poultry Consultant, has advised that eggs must not be eaten in their raw form.

This is because raw eggs could be a source of different microbial risks, which could cause diarrhea, fever, cramps and vomiting.

Eggs must, therefore, be prepared in different useful recipes by boiling, frying, poaching and other forms, depending on the location of the one consuming it.

Mr. Benabdeljelil, who is also the United States Soybean Export Country Representative in Morocco, gave the advice at the opening of a four-day training in poultry management for members of the apex body of Women in Poultry Value Chain (WIPVaC- Apex Ghana), at Ejisu.

He said eggs were the nutritional powerhouse, which could be useful for feeding different categories of the population, adding that, the protein and cholesterol contents were healthy for well-being and there was the need for frequent intake of eggs.

Mr. Benabdeljelil explained that promoting healthy production of chicken and eggs could culminate into improving efficiency and economic returns of farmers and a country as a whole.

He took the participants, who were drawn from poultry producing areas in the Ashanti region, through biosecurity measures on the farm, how to improve the hygiene and healthy practices, so as to be able to produce more eggs in an efficient and healthy manner.

Mr Victor Oppong Adjei, National Chairman of the Ghana National Association of Poultry Farmers, buttressing the importance of egg consumption, said good health did not always depend on medicines intake but on food with good nutrients.

Healthy eating must, therefore, be a priority of everybody to stay strong.

Mr. Adjei debunked the myths surrounding the taken of many eggs and said one could even take two eggs daily, which were still beneficial to the proper functioning of the body.

He said “egg is not an enemy” it contains antioxidants for the eyes and functioning of the brain, among others.

Dr Victoria Norgbey, President of Apex body of WIPVaC, noted that farmers were being equipped through such trainings to be able to upscale production of poultry and its products.

She mentioned that, series of training and workshops geared towards productivity increase had been organized for WIPVaC in other parts of the country.