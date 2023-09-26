Two jailed 32 months each for defrauding, falsehood

Two friends, who succeeded in duping many people under the pretense of enlisting them into the Ghana Armed Forces, have been sentenced to 32 months in prison each by the Twedie District court in the Atwima kwanwoma district.

Foster Gyimah, 30-year-old excavator operator and Richard Boateng, a 22-year-old student were charged with conspiracy, defrauding and falsely pretending to be a public officer.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges but were convicted after the trial and were jailed.

The police called four prosecution witnesses, whose evidence corroborated with the investigator and the facts of the case, hence their conviction.

The facts of the case, as presented by Police Chief Inspector Attah Kwabena Migyikra to the court presided by Mr Anthony Asaah, were that the complainant, Mr Simon Kwame Bonsu was a businessman and a pastor at Pankrono, near Kumasi, where the convicts also resided.

In 2021, Gyimah introduced himself as an Army Captain to the complainant and was ready to help seven people to be enlisted into the Ghana Army.

The complainant showed interest and introduced three of his relatives to Gyimah, who demanded GHc 5,000.00 from each of them.

The prosecution said in total the complainant paid GHc 27,000.00 to Gyimah.

Gyimah also introduced Boateng to the victims as the one in-charge of the recruitment and he also succeeded in collecting GHc 27,400.00 from the complainant.

The two, after receiving the monies, went into hiding and the case was reported to the Suntreso police.

The police arrested the convicts in October 2022 from their hideout in Obuasi and after investigations, charged them with the offence.