Do not meddle with chieftaincy – youth group urged

The Municipal Youth Director of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Benjamin Teye Aborbi, has warned the Ahwetieso Youth Association (AYA) not to dabble in any form of chieftaincy disputes in the area.

He said the grouping should be used as a tool or agent of change and transformation to advocate against challenges and activities that goes contrary to the norms of the Ahwetieso community such as the practice of LGBTQ+, drug abuse, violence, fraud, disrespect to the elderly, hooliganism, and gambling.

The Municipal Youth Director gave the advice when he inaugurated the Ahwetieso Youth Association and sworn into office executives to steer the affairs of the group for a year.

“The Association must operate within the set aims and objectives upon which the National Youth Authority (NYA) registered it and not engage in any act which shall undermine the peace and security of the Ahwetieso community and retard its development and growth. Note that failure to comply shall be tantamount to a period of Six Months Suspension” he warned.

Mr Aborbi said the association must not use the name of the NYA to engage in illegal activities of which a violation means a withdrawal of their certificate to operate.

He urged the executives to organize positive life impacting programmes such as speaker events/forum on the various topical issues especially the ones that would contribute to the immediate growth of the association and its members.

Such training, the Municipal Youth Director explained, might vary from entrepreneurship/skills training for the unskilled and unemployed members, health, marriage, and home keeping.

Mr Aborbi further said “Please observe the Community Service Week as directed by the President. It falls between 5th to 9th December and activities such as clean-up exercise, donation, offering free weekend classes for Primary and Junior High School pupils among others could be carried out to mark the week”

“I urge all youth organizations that are operating illegally without recognition and certification from government, to do well for their own good to register with the national youth authority secretariat for government recognition and certification to operate legally in accordance with section 25, of the NYA Act 2016 (Act 939).

“Note that all youth and voluntary organizations that are not registered shall be proscribed by the close of this year (2023) in accordance with section 26 of the NYA Act 2016 (Act 939)”, he said.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Benjamin Kessie, in a speech read on his behalf called on leaders of the association to build networks and establish partnership with stakeholders within its immediate environs and beyond.

The MCE who presented a cash sum of GH￠2,000.00 to the AYA, again entreated them to inculcate in each other, the spirit of volunteerism, patriotism, and the zeal to enhance the development of the Ahwetieso community.

Mr Kessie appealed to the youth to celebrate this Christmas and New Year in modest, devoid of all kinds of negative practices that would mar the beauty of the festive season

Some patrons who grace the occasion promised to continue to support AYA, implored the traditional authorities, Municipal Assembly and other stakeholders within the Ahwetieso enclave to assist the group,

The new executives are, Mr Isaac Mawusi, Chairman, Mr Matthew Egyir, Vice Chairman, Mr Joseph Kwofie, Secretary, Mr Michael Kwofie, Assistant Secretary, Mr Frederick Agyekum, Financial Secretary and Madam Charlotte Adobea, Treasurer.

The rest are; Mr Foster Gyimah, Organizer, Mr Ezekiel Naidoo, Assistant Organizer, Miss Abigail Arthur, Women Commissioner, Mr Henry Ewiase Abekah, Public Relations Officer, Mr Sylvanus Mensah, Chaplain and Mr Theophilus Afful, Porter.