Dominase: Two vehicles in separate accidents burn

A Toyota V8 Land Cruiser has burnt to ashes after colliding with a 4/4 Benz car in an accident at Gomoa Dominase.

Another saloon car, a Renault, also got burnt in the same town.

The first accident occurred when the Toyota Land Cruiser and the Benz heading towards Kasoa and Winneba respectively collided head-on along the Onion Market stretch. It is unclear what resulted in the collision.

The Winneba Municipal Fire Station Officer Two, Mr. Anthony Nyarko, told journalists that an anonymous call informed the fire unit of the collision at Dominase but upon arrival passers-by had helped to quench the fire.

He said before they could return to the station, another call came in reporting that there was another car in flames in the same town.

He said, the officers moved in and were able to salvage the situation before it could spread to other areas.

Although they were able to bring the fire under control, the car was burnt beyond recognition.

He said two persons on board the Renault car escaped unharmed.

Ato Yawson, owner of the Renault with registration number GR 2090-H said he drove from Accra without any sign of electrical fault, but the vehicle caught fire unexpectedly.

According to him, some documents, foreign clothing and an amount of GHC4,000 were burnt in the process.