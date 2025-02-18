In a recent interview on Accra-based Gh One TV, Nana Akomea, a campaign manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, defended the Vice President’s handling of the economy during the 2024 elections.

Akomea dismissed claims that Bawumia had “run away” from the economy when the nation was facing significant economic difficulties.

Akomea emphasized that in today’s global landscape, digitalization plays a crucial role in driving economic growth. “In today’s world, if you take the ten biggest companies, they are all in the digital business. You can’t downplay digitalization,” he stated. He noted that while the opposition, particularly the NDC, exploited the prevailing economic challenges during the campaign to criticize Bawumia, the focus on digital transformation has since become central to the government’s agenda.

“Now that they’re in power, the NDC is making noise about digitization—but during the elections, they used our economic difficulties to throw Bawumia under the bus,” Akomea added. He acknowledged that the economy was indeed struggling at the time, yet maintained that this did not justify the narrative that Bawumia had abandoned his responsibilities.

The campaign manager’s remarks underscore a broader debate on how digitalization is reshaping economies worldwide. Critics argue that leveraging technology is essential for long-term growth, while opponents contend that economic challenges should have been addressed more aggressively. Akomea’s comments suggest that the current government sees the integration of digital solutions not just as a reaction to crisis, but as a fundamental strategy for future prosperity.

As the conversation around economic management and digital innovation continues to evolve, Akomea’s defense of Bawumia highlights the complexities of political discourse during challenging economic times. Whether these measures will translate into sustainable growth remains a key question for both policymakers and the public.