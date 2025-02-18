Tensions Escalate in Ablekuma North After Victory Billboards Torn Down

Victory billboards erected by candidates Ewurabena Aubynn and Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie at Dansoman Junction have been deliberately destroyed, fueling growing unease in Ablekuma North.

This dramatic act comes amid an unresolved parliamentary election, with the Electoral Commission still in the process of finalizing results.

Both candidates had taken to celebrating what they presumed to be a triumph by installing billboards that thanked voters—even though no official winner had yet been declared. The premature celebration has now backfired, intensifying the already charged atmosphere in the constituency, which stands alone as the only area without a confirmed victor following the December 7 elections.

The delays in result collation, marked by instances of violence and internal disagreements, have not only cast a shadow over the electoral process but have also stirred anxiety among residents. Many locals worry that this political instability could stall much-needed development and erode public trust in the democratic process.

Political observers suggest that the vandalism of these victory markers is emblematic of deeper partisan divides. Such actions, they warn, may have lasting repercussions, undermining confidence in election outcomes and potentially setting a precedent for handling future disputes. As the Electoral Commission works on a re-collation exercise, the community awaits a resolution that could restore stability and pave the way for progress in the region.