Nana Akomea: 2024 Election Shock Still Lingers

Former NPP Communications Director Nana Akomea has admitted that the party is still reeling from the fallout of the 2024 elections.

He described the shock as still very much fresh in their memory, emphasizing that recovery remains a work in progress.

In a candid reflection, Akomea expressed his enduring admiration for the policies championed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during the campaign. He noted that despite the party’s setback, he still believes these proposals were among the best he has ever seen—a conviction tinged with regret over their failure to resonate with voters.

When pressed on why the public did not embrace these promising policies, Akomea revealed that the party has convened a committee of experts to conduct a thorough analysis of the electoral loss. This scientific inquiry aims to uncover the key reasons behind their defeat and to inform future strategies.

The comments come at a critical juncture for the NPP as it grapples with the unexpected election outcome. Political observers suggest that this introspection could be vital for rebuilding trust and formulating a more robust response to the evolving political landscape.