Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Advocates for Removal of Betting Tax and Clarifies IMF Remarks

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, has put forward a strong case for scrapping the controversial betting tax, arguing that its removal would not impede the nation’s economic growth.

Speaking before the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting on Monday, January 13, 2025, Forson assured lawmakers that eliminating the tax would not hinder the country’s financial progress. “Scrapping the betting tax will not affect the forward march of the economy,” he said.

Forson emphasized the importance of improving tax compliance as a more effective way to boost government revenue, rather than relying on the imposition of new taxes or increases to existing ones. “You don’t have to increase taxes to increase revenue. What is important is to increase compliance,” he explained, advocating for more innovative strategies to enhance the country’s fiscal performance without burdening taxpayers.

The minister-designate also took the opportunity to address recent claims in the media regarding his intentions to request additional financial support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Forson firmly rejected these claims, clarifying that his earlier comments on the matter had been misrepresented.

“I didn’t say I was going to request additional finance from the IMF,” Forson stated. “It’s inaccurate reportage. What I said was that we could request additional finance if the need arises.” He further explained that his remarks were speculative in nature and underscored the importance of maintaining flexibility in managing Ghana’s economic affairs.

Dr. Forson urged the media to be more cautious in their reporting to avoid misinterpretations that could unnecessarily alarm the public. He emphasized that while seeking additional IMF support is a possibility, any such decision would only be made if circumstances truly warranted it.