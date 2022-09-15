Dr Kludjeson commends ICT teachers in rural areas

Dr. Prince Kofi Kludejeson, President of Celltell Network Limitedon, President of Celltell Network Limited, has commended teachers teaching Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) in both urban and rural areas for their innovative skills in making provisions for non-existing tools to teach the students.

“The teachers are doing very well they are finding every means possible to introduce technology to the schools in rural areas because they think that is what the students needed,” he said.

Dr. Kludjeson, who is also a Chief Technical Advisor for the Centre for Greater Impact Africa (CGIA), was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Dialogue platform on the topic: “The new global economy and technological education.”

The GNA Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue is a media think-tank platform for state and non-state and commercial and business operators to communicate to the world and address global issues.

Dr Kludjeson said ICT needed to be taught with hands-on experience to help students gain an in-depth understanding but unfortunately for most rural-based schools the situation was different, forcing most teachers to adopt innovative ways to teach the subject.

He said ICT had tremendous potential to serve and help the people connected with the process and product of education in many ways and urged teachers to continue the good work they were doing.

“The teachers are trying, if we look at the things some of the media show, some are using stones as a mouse to teach the students,” Dr. Kludjeson stated.

The President of Celltell Network Limited said ICT tools such as pictures, charts, and graphs, could be utilised for learning, saying that digital technology was useful in helping students explore the subject, solve problems, and also become a useful self-assessment tool.

Dr Kludjeson said ICT’s importance in society as well as in the future of education was key hence the need to make it accessible to all Ghanaians through education.

The Reverend Dr. Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, the Executive Director for the Centre of Greater Impact Africa, on his part, said there was a need for Ghana to concentrate more on promoting the digital economy as many countries were generating a lot of revenue from it.

Dr Mensah said the development of a comprehensive plan for digital development would be the catalyst for the country to catch up with the rest of the world.

He said the unemployment challenge could easily be solved with the digital economy, adding that the employment structure within the technological environment was huge and could, therefore, be harnessed to solve the country’s developmental deficits.