Sunyani Airport to begin domestic operations September 19

Ms Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, on Thursday, says domestic flight operations are set to resume at the Sunyani Airport on Monday, September 19, 2022.

She said the re-opening of the service would open up the region for rapid economic growth.

The Regional Minister announced this at the meet-the-press series in Accra.

He said Passion Air would commence air transport services between Sunyani and Accra and that plans were made in advance to fly four times a week.

The Sunyani airport was, on August 3, 2022, commissioned by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after the completion of the first phase of rehabilitation after six years of closure.

The operation, she stressed, would stimulate the economic growth potential of the region through increase in trade and investments and reduce road travel time from about eight hours to about an hour.

On road infrastructure, she said the Government had constructed 13 road projects with a total length of 342.3km.

Some of the projects are the upgrading of 30km menji-bui road, upgrading of 10 km Nkrankwanta-Krasse Road and 15 km Brekum-Drobo.

She said the Government had constructed a new transport terminal, police post, ambulance bay, fire post, and supplied and installed electricity.

On health, Ms Owusu-Banahene said the Government had made significant strides in the sector.

She said the doctor to patient ratio improved to 1: 10395 in 2021 from 1:14898 in 2016.

The midwife to women in fertility ratio age in 2021 was 1:372 compared to 1:1502 in 2016.

She said other health infrastructural projects completed were the Tain District Hospital, nurse’s bungalows at Koraso-Brekum West, physician assistant bungalows at Jinijini and Agubie CHPS at Wenchi.

On education, the Minister said the region could boast of 12 unit classroom blocks, out of which five had been completed, six unit classroom blocks with ancillary facilities, out of which 21 had been completed, with six ongoing.

Others are; three-unit classroom blocks with 20 completed and two ongoing; and two-unit classroom blocks, out of which two are completed and one ongoing.

She said CHIRAA Senior High School had received a 32-seater bus, motor bikes were supplied to the Ghana Education staff, and a dormitory complex constructed for Our Lady of Province Girls’ SHS in Keasibourkrom.