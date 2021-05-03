Dreams FC
Dreams FC defeated ten-man Hearts of Oak 2-0 on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) fixture in Dawu on Sunday.

Goals from Ali Huzaf and Sylvester Simba gave Dreams the match needed points to enhance their standings on the league log.
It was a game Hearts could have won in the first half but the strike force blew away begging scoring chances that denied them the lead.

Dreams also had opportunities in the opening minutes as Ibrahim Issah benefitted from a miscommunication at the back by the Phobians but could not make it count till the close of the first half

Ali Huzaf opened the scoring in the 54th-minute when he bundled home a rebound after goalkeeper Ben Mensah had spilled his powerful header from Emmanuel Ocran’s free-kick three minutes after Nuru Sulley was sent off after receiving his second yellow card.

Hearts of Oak regrouped after the goal and dominated the game with efforts to snatch the equalizer and in the 68th minute William Dankyi raided the left and whipped in a cross which found captain Fatawu Mohammed but he shockingly shot wide from inside the box.

Dreams sealed the win in injury time when substitute Sylvester Simba picked up a loose ball from the close to the corner flag on the right raced with it, and then delivered a low one which beat goalkeeper Ben Mensah at the near post.

