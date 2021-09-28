Driver nabbed with large parcels of Indian hemp remanded

A Driver who was nabbed with 92 square and round shaped parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp has been remanded into Police custody by an Accra Circuit Court.

Adam Abdul Salam is being held for attempt to commit crime, namely prohibited business relating to narcotic drugs and unlawful possession or control of narcotic drugs.

The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Edufful preserved his plea to reappear on October 5.

Lawyer for Salam prayed for bail but the Court declined, pending further investigations into the matter.

According to the Court, it would consider bail at the next adjourned date.

Prosecution led by Police Chief Inspector William Nyadikor prayed the Court to remand accused to enable the Police follow up on some leads in the Volta Region.

According to Police Chief Inspector Nyadikor, accused when granted bail would interfere with investigations.

He said considering the gravity of the offence and the severity of punishment associated with such offences, accused when granted bail would not appear to stand trial.

The facts of the Prosecution was that the complainants are Police personnel from the police regional Alpha SWAT unit.

Accused reside at Adenta SDA junction in Accra and he is noted for bringing Indian hemp in large quantities from the Volta Region.

The Prosecutor said surveillance was mounted on him and on September 25, this year at about 3:00pm, the complainants received intelligence that accused had returned home with large quantities of parcels of Indian hemp.

Prosecution said the complainants went to the house of the accused and searched his house.

In accused room, the Police retrieved 80 squared parcels of Indian hemp and 12 round parcels of Indian hemp, Prosecution said.

According to the Police, accused in his investigation caution statement to the Police admitted the offence and mentioned one Wayo as his source of supply and that he brought the Indian hemp from Hohoe in the Volta Region to be distributed to his customers.