Durban to host travel show to boost tourism

Africa’s Travel Indaba, the continent’s premier travel trade show, will be hosted at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Center & Durban Exhibition Center on May 2-5.

About 3,700 delegates are expected to attend the event, which will boost tourism in eThekwini municipality and South Africa, said eThekwini Municipality Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda on Friday.

He said the Africa Travel Indaba will provide a platform for Africa’s exhibitors to showcase their products.

Kaunda also expects the indaba to re-ignite the local industry.

“The Indaba will have several side events targeting key target source markets to cement Durban as a tourist mecca,” he said. “These include panel discussions, precinct activations, international media and trade tours, and speed marketing sessions.”

Kaunda said most of the city’s key tourism facilities that were affected during the recent floods are now fully functional. Enditem