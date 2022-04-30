Appiatse victims to move into temporary structures on May 4

The Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee is on schedule to relocate the explosion victims from tents into temporary structures next month.

The temporary buildings earmarked for the resettlement are 98 per cent complete for relocation on May 4, 2022.

The Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, told the media during a recent visit to Appiatse that the people would start moving into 32 of the completed buildings out of the 45 structures earmarked, while construction works continued on the rest.

The temporary structures was released to the government by the Future Global Resources Limited, a mining firm operating in the area, to help accommodate the Appiatse victims, housed in tents, because of the onset of the rains.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister announced that the Ministry of Roads and Highways had pledged to commence layouts of the road networks for the new Appiatse Commmunity, while the bidding process for design and construction of 540 buildings begins today, April 29.

Mr Owusu-Bio, also the Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee, was happy it had met the deadline set by the Government to relocate the people into temporarily structures.

“The President Akufo-Addo-led Government always delivers on its promise, that’s why we are witnessing this success today.”

“As works are completed here, it will give us time to focus on the main works at the new Appiatse site,” he added.

Some of the victims expressed their appreciation to the Government for doing its best to relocate them.