E-levy Pass: Clerk Of Parliament Ommits NDC MPs Names From Register – Opposition Claims

The Minority has accused the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Nsiah of extreme partisanship following the omission of some NDC MPs from the attendance register for Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

According to NDC MPs, despite being present in the House for parliamentary proceedings on that fateful day, their names were not captured.

The MPs numbering eight (8) who raised the issue on the floor of the House say the development has caused them widespread disaffection.

On Tuesday, MPs from both sides of the political divide were summoned to the Chamber for a crucial vote on the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) Bill.

But the votes and proceedings for the said day left out the names of those MPs as failing to attend upon sitting.