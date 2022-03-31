Gov’t Almost Through With Medical Waste Treatment Facilities – Prez Akufo-Addo

The 14 medical waste treatment facilities, and commencement of construction of 16 integrated recycling and composting plants across the country announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year are at various stages of completion.

The projects are being undertaken in partnership with the private actor.

President Akufo-Addo who disclosed the development of the initiative on Wednesday, while delivering the 2022 State of the Nation Address, said the initiative would help address, once and for all, the safe disposal of medical and municipal solid waste.

“I am happy to inform the House that these facilities and plants are at various levels of completion, and will be completed by the end of this year,” he added.