e-ticket to be used by supporters for Kotoko-Hearts GPL Duel in Kumasi

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has instituted an e-ticketing system in respect ahead of Sunday’s Ghana Premier League (GPL) duel between Asante Kotoko S/C and Accra Hearts of Oak S/C, at the Baba Yara Stadium, in Kumasi.

This is to allow fans to buy tickets online ahead of the 2021/22 GPL Match Day 24 fixture, thereby avoiding overcrowding at the gates, especially on the match day.

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General of the NSA, said a substantial number of spectators were expected at the 40, 000-seating capacity Stadium for Ghana’s biggest soccer fiesta.

Matches involving Kotoko and Hearts, the two most glamorous clubs in the country, have always attracted a large following, and Sunday’s fixture is expected to follow suit.

Prof. Twumasi, in an interview with the GNA Sports, said to facilitate the e-ticketing system the NSA had launched a short code (*711#) through which fans could purchase the tickets on all networks.

The short code allows fans to pay for the tickets using Mobile Money, after which a unique code would then be generated for the user, which they can present on the day of the game for access to the stadium.

According to the NSA Director-General, the authorities had learnt many lessons from the difficulties that beset the e-ticketing system which was introduced recently during Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

“About 150 checkers will be on standby at the Stadium to facilitate the entry of spectators using the e-ticket on the match day,” he hinted.