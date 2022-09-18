EAC lauds trade body for supporting regional integration process

The East African Community (EAC), a regional intergovernmental organisation composed of seven countries in the Great Lakes region of East Africa, has commended TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) for supporting the integration process in the region.

A statement issued late Friday by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania’s northern city of Arusha said the commendation was made on Friday by the EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki when he held talks with TMEA’s new Chief Executive Officer David Beer.

Mathuki said TMEA, an aid-for-trade organization established in 2010 to grow prosperity in East Africa through increased trade, had done a commendable job in supporting the integration process in East Africa, particularly in infrastructure development, improving customs efficiency and capacity building in diverse sectors.

He said TMEA had mobilized significant resources over the years to support various EAC programs and projects.

Mathuki singled out TMEA’s support in the construction of One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs), saying the OSBPs had eased cross-border trade and free movement of persons by reducing the amount of time spent by traders and travelers at the borders.

He said potential areas that may require support in future included fast-tracking the integration of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the newest member state, into the regional bloc.

For his part, Beer said that his focus would be to build on and deepen the achievements recorded by EAC during the time his predecessor has been in office.

EAC members include the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, South Sudan and Uganda. Enditem